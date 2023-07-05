IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Further details are coming to light following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Statesville last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Deputies attempted to serve a warrant on suspect Gregory Cribb at a home on Bell Farm Road in Statesville. The warrant was in relation to a 2021 incident in Hickory regarding a robbery and kidnapping, according to the sheriff’s office.

After an hour of attempting to locate Cribb, deputies left the home only to be called back less than an hour later by a witness who said they saw the suspect re-enter the house.

Three people exited the home when deputies returned while Cribb still remained unaccounted for. During a search of the home one deputy observed Cribb hiding in a crawl space, the sheriff said. Cribb then pointed a semi-automatic rifle at the deputy at which point the deputy shot and killed Cribb, the sheriff’s office explained. The rifle turned out to be an Airsoft rifle, which was indistinguishable from an actual firearm, they said.

Cribb was determined to be a verified member of the Folk Nation Gang, authorities said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an outside investigation and the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave per policy.