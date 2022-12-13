DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County neighborhood turned into a crime scene Sunday night after a 3-month-old baby was found outside a Dunn home and then pronounced dead, according to police.

Naomi Khan, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her baby. She had her first court appearance on Monday morning.

Details remain limited, but police said sometime around 11:30 Sunday night, they were called to a home on North Ellis Avenue for reports of a baby being found outside.

Once the baby was transported to a local hospital, the child was pronounced dead. That’s when police said Khan was arrested and charged with murder.

While investigators are still looking for answers about the motive of the killing, dispatch calls paint a picture of what police initially heard.

“It’s going to be a 3-month-old,”

“The mother advised she located him outside,”

“She doesn’t know how he got out there, however, he has a laceration to his neck,” a dispatcher can be heard saying all in a Broadcastify recording.

Khan’s next court date is scheduled for Dec. 20.

As of Monday, there is no attorney information available for her.