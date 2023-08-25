BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man was arrested for a second time this week on additional charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

An investigation was launched following a cyber tip that was received on Tuesday regarding Aaron Mirtsching, 41. of Morganton. Warrants were issued following the investigation and Mirtsching was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was given a $20,000 secured bond and appeared in court on Thursday.

A further investigation led to additional warrants being issued on the day of his court appearance for ten counts of indecent liberties with a minor. He was arrested again and issued a $50,000 secured bond and was set to appear in court again on Friday.