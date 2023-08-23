BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made after the Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigated a cyber-tip that was received on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from Internet Crimes Against Children.

Aaron Doyle Mirtsching, 41, is charged with three counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor.

Mirtsching was arrested without incident and issued a $20,000 secured bond.

His first court appearance is set for Thursday, Aug. 24.