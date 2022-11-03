BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton man is facing charges after deputies said they discovered a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs in his possession.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, investigators pulled over a vehicle on Thursday, Oct. 27, on Airport Rhodhiss Road and Old Drag Strip Street.

The driver of the vehicle was identified Jeffrey Scott Ohmer, they said.

As deputies searched the vehicle they found a large amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, a pistol, digital scales, and unused clear bags.

Ohmer was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking methamphetamine

PWIMSD methamphetamine

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ohmer was issued a $250,000 secured bond.