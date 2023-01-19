RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department reported an in-custody death early Tuesday morning. On Wednesday, CBS 17 spoke with a mother who said it was her son, 32-year-old Darryl Williams, that died.

The Raleigh Police Department acknowledged the death initially in a Tweet to explain the heavy police presence.

Since the in-custody death took place, around 2 a.m. in front of a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road, CBS 17 has been working to learn more.

“Darryl was not violent at all. He was not a violent person,” Christopher Strickland said, an area man that said he has been friends with Williams for more than one decade.

Darryl Williams, 32. (Images courtesy of Darryl’s friends and family.)

He told CBS 17 he knew something was wrong early Tuesday morning.

“I spoke with him at 1:19 a.m. This happened at 2 a.m. I live on Capital [Boulevard],” Strickland explained. “He said he would be at my house in 20 minutes.”

But Williams never showed up.

Tuesday afternoon, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson confirmed that a Taser was used and that six Raleigh police officers were placed on administrative leave — which is also by policy.

Now, Williams’ mother tells CBS 17 that she’s not getting much information about her son’s death.

“They’re not telling me anything. I don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “I just…I don’t have words. Words don’t explain how I feel right now.”

His mother, Sonya, told CBS 17 Raleigh police officers came to her home Tuesday afternoon and told her why he died.

“All they told me is that he died in police custody. I want them to tell me what happened to my son,” Williams said.

While Raleigh Police have not identified the man who died Tuesday, Chief Estella Patterson did say officers were doing “proactive patrols” near the Supreme Sweepstakes on the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road, when they noticed a suspicious vehicle.

Raleigh Police data shows in 2022 alone, they were called to the 800 block of Rock Quarry Road 42 times. 11 were for drug offenses and another 11 were for assaults.

The data also indicates on Tuesday morning, the same day Williams died, police reported a felony drug offense and weapons violation.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the in-custody death as is the Raleigh Police Department. Police said a five-day investigative report will be released with its initial findings.