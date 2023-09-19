HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist who fled the scene of a deadly accident involving a police cruiser earlier this month in Hickory turned himself in on Tuesday.

The Hickory Police Department confirmed with Queen City News that Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24, is now in their custody.

Johnson is charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death.

The deadly accident happened around 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, on U.S. 70 at 13th Street SW in Catawba County. A 12-year-old boy and his mother were killed during a police chase.

NC State Highway Patrol said a Hickory police officer attempted to pull over a motorcycle in the area for careless and reckless driving, and failing to show a license plate.

As the officer and motorcyclist got to the intersection, a 2011 Honda Odyssey minivan, driven by Cynthia Lail, entered the intersection and was struck by the police cruiser, troopers said.

Cynthia Nicole Lail, 38, of Hickory, died at the crash scene, and her son, Michael Lail, 12, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The officer driving the Explorer, identified as Atia Mohamed Shamseldin, 24, was transported to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. The passenger, Matthew Lee Wendell, 21, was also taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

Officer Shamseldin has been placed on administrative leave, as standard protocol. The NC State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation.