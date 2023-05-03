ATLANTA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people were reported injured as police respond to an “active shooter situation” at a business in Atlanta, according to police.

The Atlanta Police Department said the situation was ongoing in the area of 1110 W Peachtree Street between 12th and 13th Streets.

“We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody,” police tweeted just after 12:40 p.m.

Authorities released photos of the person they believe to be the shooter:

The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone with information about the shooter should call 911.

Police were also asking anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is advised to stay away.

The reported location of the shooting was in Atlanta’s Midtown area near Northside Medical Midtown.

No additional information was immediately available.