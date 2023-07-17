KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Multiple people are recovering from injuries after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s Monday morning, Kings Mountain Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Monday, July 17, near a Hardee’s location on East King Street. Multiple people were reported injured along with the driver of the vehicle, according to the police report.

The driver and a Hardee’s staffer were transported to an area medical center to be treated for their injuries, police said. Several other people that were injured were treated at the scene.

There is no mention of any charges and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.