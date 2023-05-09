NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A vehicle connected to a now-captured suspect, who is charged with killing a deputy in North Carolina, was found Tuesday in Texas, the FBI said.

Authorities said the Ford Mustang that Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo escaped in from a jail in Farmville, Virginia was discovered Tuesday morning, May 9, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

“It was spotted by an alert officer with the Eagle Pass Police Department and confirmed to be the getaway car. No further details will be released, due to the ongoing investigation,” the FBI said.

Marin Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after 1:00 p.m. EST, in the state of Guerrero.

Authorities said the investigation to determine his exact movements since he escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Virginia on April 30, 2023, remains ongoing.

Marin Sotelo had escaped from the jail in Virginia, driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag, authorities explained.

The Mustang was missing until Tuesday.

Marin Sotelo was being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail after pleading guilty in December 2022 to unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

He was charged with murder after Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed on Aug. 11, 2022, on Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads.

Last Wednesday, the U.S. Marshal Service added $20,000 to the FBI’s $50,000 reward for a total of up to $70,000, for information that lead to Marin Sotelo’s arrest.

The investigation remains ongoing.