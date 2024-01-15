RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wake County Detention Center inmate charged in a deadly Raleigh car wreck last month died in a hospital Sunday after a medical emergency, officials said.

The incident stems from December 28 when William David Barber, 65, was involved in a car wreck in Raleigh, according to Raleigh police and a Sunday news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The Raleigh crash happened around 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of S. Blount and E. Cabarrus streets when Barber was driving at a high rate of speed and smashed into the back of a stopped car, Raleigh police said.

One person in the car Barber hit died just after the crash while another died later, officials said.

An arrest warrant said Barber was traveling at 87 mph in a 25 mph zone when he crashed into the other car.

Barber was taken to a nearby hospital after the wreck and was released on January 3, Wake County officials said.

When he was released from the hospital, Barber was arrested by Raleigh police on charges related to the deadly car crash, the news release said.

Early Tuesday, Barber was found by workers in the jail “suffering from a medical emergency,” deputies said in the news release.

Detention officers and medical staff immediately rendered aid and called for help. EMS crews arrived and took Barber to a hospital.

Barber died Sunday afternoon at the hospital, officials said.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating,” the news release said.

Barber’s cause of death will be determined by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.