NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. District Judge handed down a 12-year prison sentence to Dwayne Dantel Thomas, 43, of Greenville for his at-home drug trafficking operation.

Thomas was busted at a residence that is also home to his wife and their nine minor children, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In court, documents showed that Thomas was responsible for trafficking more than 400 grams of fentanyl in Greenville from April 2017 through May 2021.

According to U.S. Attorney General Michael Easley, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received its first tip in March 2020 on Thomas selling fentanyl from a residence on Old River Road.

From January-April 2021, law enforcement conducted six undercover purchases from Thomas at the home while in contact with a “confidential informant.”

A search by the sheriff’s office took place on April 8, 2021, with all kids and both parents at home. On that day, meth and a mixture of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl were found along with drug paraphernalia.

Outside of the drugs, officers also found six loaded firearms — two that were stolen — along with packaging materials and digital scales throughout the home and inside the bathroom, Easley said.

“Fentanyl and meth overdoses are causing far too many deaths,” Easley said in his announcement of Grant’s sentencing. “Fentanyl and meth overdoses are causing far too many deaths…This defendant recklessly stored fentanyl and meth in a home with minor children, and police recovered a stolen gun kept in a minor child’s bedroom.”

Grant pleaded guilty to charges in June 2022 and was sentenced to them on Thursday. They include: