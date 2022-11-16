HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing two Orange County teens in September, faced a judge for the first time since being charged as an adult.

Issiah Ross is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark.

Just before noon, Issiah Ross walked before the judge and the families wearing T-shirts demanding justice for their loved ones.

Many wore t-shirts bearing the words, “Until We meet Again,” “You may be gone from my sight, but you are never gone from my heart,” and “Justice for Lyric Woods.”

Families of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark gather in the courtroom. (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17)

Inside the courtroom on Tuesday, more than 30 people showed up in support of the teenage victims.

Everyone was silent when Ross stepped into the courtroom.

With his hands cuffed in front of him, Ross walked in wearing a t-shirt and jeans, and sat down in front of the judge, expressionless.

Authorities said Ross shot and killed Clark and Woods on Sept. 17. Their bodies were found the next afternoon by ATV riders off of Buckhorn Road in western Orange County.

“At the transfer hearing, the judge ordered that he would be held with no bond, so I ask for that to continue,” the District’s Attorney’s office presented in court.

For now, the 17-year-old suspect will stay in a juvenile justice facility, without bond, but that could change during a Dec. 13 hearing.

Ross’ attorneys also asked for some property to be returned.

“It’s fairly common in the case for items that were seized in the collection of evidence, for a party to say it’s not necessary for the case, can it be returned to the rightful owner,” District Attorney-elect Jeff Nieman said.

Family and friends of the slain teens stayed silent during the brief court appearance, and even as they left the courthouse.

CBS 17 crews watched Ross get escorted into a car and driven back to a secured facility.

But many questions still remain.

“Do you anticipate any additional arrests here locally?” CBS 17 crews asked.

“No comment on that,” Nieman said.

Nieman explained that these kinds of cases take time and patience.

“We are very aware of the importance to both the families involved in the greater community in this case, and we understand why it’s important,” Nieman said. “This case will eventually be heard in court. The evidence the state has, when it’s brought to court, will come out.”

Nieman told CBS 17 Ross will remain in juvenile custody until he turns 18, which is Dec. 8.

Above video shows Issiah Ross being taken to a car by authorities after Tuesday’s court appearance (Hayley Fixler/CBS 17).