ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A gang member in Rocky Mount was arrested Thursday for possessing 15 bricks of heroin, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

On Wednesday, the police department’s Narcotics Unit, Violent Crime and Gang Task Force Unit and the Special Response Team executed a search warrant in the Northgate Suites at 2326 North Wesleyan Boulevard.

Police were investigating Lamont Williams, 31, for narcotics and developed probable cause for a search warrant.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers seized 15 bricks of heroin, crack cocaine, a firearm and cash. The firearm was reported stolen out of Smithfield.

Police said Williams is a validated gang member and was on-scene during the search warrant.

He was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking heroin;

Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin;

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance;

Possession of a stolen firearm;

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling.

Williams is being held without bond at the Nash County Detention Facility due to violating his probation. Police said he was on probation for felony possession of heroin and carrying a concealed gun.