DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A juvenile has been arrested for abducting a baby with a knife near an apartment complex Thursday morning, according to the Durham Police Department.

Shortly after 7:40 a.m., officers said they were called to the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Boulevard in reference to a child abduction of a six-month-old baby.

When police arrived, they spoke with the mother of the baby.

The mother said a female took out a knife and abducted her baby, according to the police department.

Officers said they canvassed the area and found the baby in a nearby apartment.

The baby is safe and back with her mother, officers confirmed.

Police identified the suspect as a juvenile and took her into custody.

They said she has been transferred to headquarters for questioning.

