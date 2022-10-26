FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A student at Terry Sanford High School has been charged with having a gun on campus.

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer responded to a call about a weapon on the school’s campus at 2301 Fort Bragg Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

A student reported to the officer that they saw a partially exposed gun in a student’s unzipped fanny pack, according to a news release from deputies.

The officer found an unloaded 9-millimeter Kahr handgun and seven loose bullets, deputies said. The juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services detectives have taken over the investigation.

The Department of Juvenile Justice will determine the appropriate course of action, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Youth Services Detective W. Lee at (910) 677-5473.

If you have any information about school threats or crimes, don’t hesitate to report it to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477 or use the “Say Something” Reporting Hotline 1(844)572-9669 www.saysomething.net.