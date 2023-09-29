GRAND JUNCTION, CO (KDVR/WNCN) — Picture the size of a Denver Broncos linebacker, then add a few more pounds.

That’s how many pounds of cocaine were found during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Colorado on Monday.

During the stop, Tyleke Stokley, of Elizabeth City, who also has previous North Carolina addresses in the Winterville, N.C. area, was arrested alongside Darvin Campbell of Alabama.

The major bust took place in the Grand Junction area around 3:30 a.m. when a trooper working with the Highway Patrol’s Smuggling and Trafficking Interdiction Unit pulled over a Chrysler minivan for a traffic violation near milepost 27.

After the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity, they asked to search the vehicle. After the driver declined, the patrol obtained a search warrant for the vehicle.

Almost 300 pounds of cocaine found in a traffic stop. (Courtesy of Colorado State Patrol)

In the vehicle were suitcases zipped full of kilos of cocaine, according to troopers.

Troopers arrested Stokley and Campbell on the spot.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Both were booked and charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 112 grams of cocaine.

In addition to the possession charges, the duo was also charged as “special offenders” for transporting more than seven grams of cocaine into Colorado.