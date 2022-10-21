STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 53-year-old North Carolina man is facing five felony sex offense charges after an investigation into the sexual assault of a young girl, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they received a report on October 7 regarding the assault that allegedly happened in June 2020, and began investigating.

Detectives conducted interviews and spoke to the victim through the Dove House of Statesville.

Through their investigation, detectives said they identified Robert Jackson Harris III of Cleveland as the suspect.

Harris was arrested on October 18 and charged with Statutory Rape of a Child 15 or Younger, Felony First Degree Statutory Sex Offense, Felony Statutory Sex Offense with a Child 15 or Younger, Felony Statutory Sex Offense with Child by Adult, and Felony Indecent Liberties with Children.

He was issued a $500,000 secured bond.

It is unclear what Harris’ relationship is to the victim.