THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Trinity man was arrested on Wednesday and charged after a 75-year-old man was assaulted in Thomasville earlier this month, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

On Dec. 2 at 10:25 a.m., Larry Ringler was going west on Unity Street toward Blair Street in his 2006 Dodge truck when he saw two vehicles stopped in his lane, Thomasville police say.

Ringler was slowing down when a silver Nissan Juke, which was behind Ringler, didn’t stop and hit his truck.

Ringler got out to survey the damage and speak to the driver of the Nissan when a second vehicle, a white four-door SUV, pulled behind the Nissan.

A male suspect reportedly got out of the SUV and attacked Ringler by hitting him in the face. Ringler fell down, and the suspect kicked him in the face.

The female suspect driving the Nissan Juke yelled out to the attacker, and he got back in his vehicle. Both suspects sped off and were last seen going north on NC Highway 109 toward Winston-Salem.

Detectives were able to locate video surveillance in the area that captured the two vehicles involved in the assault.

Ringler was treated and released at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center for serious facial

injuries.

Since the assault, detectives received tips from the community after releasing surveillance footage of the vehicles

involved.

Additional evidence was gathered that identified Brantley Walker Wray, 28, of Trinity, as the suspect.

Wray was arrested at 9:57 a.m. on Wednesday and charged with one count of felonious assault. He received a $25,000 secured bond and was put in the Davidson County Jail where he has since bonded out.