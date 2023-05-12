SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man broke into the El Rolas Tacos in Sanford three times in the past two weeks, none of which however, were on Taco Tuesday.

Samuel Rosevelt Neal Jr., a 21-year-old was arrested at his home in the 3400 block of Renee Drive in Sanford on Wednesday following the three break-ins, according to Sanford police.

El Rolas Tacos is located at 824 E. Main Street, approximately three miles from his home.

Police said Neal Jr. had broke into the restaurant on May 3 and 4, then again on Wednesday.

Neal Jr.’s was charged with three counts of breaking and entering, felony larceny and possession of stolen property. Police did not specify what property was stolen from the restaurant.

He has been placed in the Lee County Jail and was given a $25,000 secured bond.