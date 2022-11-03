ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 41-year-old Grover man is facing numerous charges related to a statutory rape investigation, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Carol Henry Maloney III was arrested in Cleveland County Wednesday as a result of an ongoing investigation by Alexander County investigators.

He was charged with five counts of statutory rape and five counts of sexual activity by a substitute parent.

He was placed under a $400,000 bond.

Officials said more charges could be pending.