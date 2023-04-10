ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Robeson County man was sentenced to over 24 years in prison on Wednesday for stealing a woman’s car, sexually assaulting and stabbing her, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

David Earl Page, 54, of Maxton was sentenced to 293 months in prison, the DOJ said. According to court documents and other information presented in court, a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was approached by a woman with multiple stab wounds on March 11, 2021.

The woman told the deputy that while she was on a smoke break while working at South of the Border shopping center in Dillon, the woman was approached by Page who put a knife to her throat and forced her into her own car.

Page then drove the woman’s car to Rowland, North Carolina, where he tied her hands and feet with a sheet. Page then sexually assaulted the woman and when she tried to escape, he stabbed her with a knife, according to the DOJ.

According to the DOJ, Page pled guilty on Jan. 3. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle.