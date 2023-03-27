FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department said it arrested a woman after she shot her adult son Sunday morning.

At about 9 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 200 block of Durant Drive in reference to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found a man with two gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to the police department.

Investigators said the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance between a mother and her adult son.

They said both of them had weapons during the domestic disturbance.

Officers said they arrested the mother at the scene.

(Fayetteville Police Department)

The incident appears to be isolated and not random, according to the investigation.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective D. O’Hara at (910) 303-4220 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.