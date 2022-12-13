ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Zebulon police officer was shot in the arm Monday night and law enforcement confirms a suspect is in custody.

Multiple agencies, including Zebulon and Wake Forest Police Departments, responded to the 400 block of Arendell Avenue at Zebulon Community Park just before 10 p.m. to find an officer shot in the arm, law enforcement sources told CBS 17.

Police said that the suspect, Ann Byrum, 51, was “trespassing after hours at the Zebulon Community Park” and that officers found she had an “outstanding warrant from Randolph County for flee to elude arrest, reckless driving, fail to heed lights and sirens, and expired registration.”

Officials said an officer attempted to take Byrum into custody, but “she attempted to flee ina white Lexus.” During this, the officer was dragged by the car and “shot in the upper body,” according to officials.

That officer has since been taken to a hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Byrum took off, but she was taken into custody in Johnston County near the intersection of Buffalo and Byrd roads, officials said.

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

Police said that this is still under investigation and will release more information at a later time.