DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people have been impersonating account holders in order to take money from local banks.

Durham police are attempting to identify the individuals and are asking for the public’s help.

(Courtesy of Durham Police Dept.)

The first individual pictured above on the left was at the State Employees’ Credit Union branch on Chapel Hill Road trying to withdraw funds from a victim’s account on Nov. 22.

The second person pictured on the right is at Fidelity Bank on Shannon Drive trying to cash a fraudulent check on Nov. 25, police said.

If you can identify these suspects call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Callers never have to identify themselves and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.