GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses.

The police department is looking for two people who are being accused of using fake bills at a local Ulta store. Officials said counterfeit cash is constantly in circulation. They also said counterfeit money does not just appear as $100 bills; there has been a spike in fake $20 bills recently.

One warning sign could be if someone pays for goods using a fresh stack of bills. The serial numbers, texture, watermarks, and color shifting of bills should also be monitored.