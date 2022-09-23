RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check.

Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, had allegedly assaulted the victim and left the scene.

Deputies say that the victim had visible injuries but declined Emergency Medical Services.

Investigators collected evidence at the scene and eventually charges were sought against Waddell from a magistrate who found probable cause to charge him with the following:

Felony assault by strangulation

Misdemeanor injury to personal property

Misdemeanor assault on a female

On Thursday, Waddell was found, arrested and taken into custody at the Randolph County Detention Center where he was served with the warrant.

Due to the domestic nature of the charges, Waddell was not issued bond. He will appear in the Randolph County District Court on Friday.