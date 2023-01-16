ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman connected to a sexual assault case is being charged with an additional felony, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office told the ACSO that Christy Jeannine Danese, 44, of Snow Camp, had violated the conditions of her pre-trial release for charges from Nov. 2022.

That investigation began in Sept. 2022, when the ACSO’s Special Victim Unit opened an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.

Robert David King Jr, (ACSO)

Detectives, working with the Department of Social Services, were told by the victim that Robert David King, Jr, 49, of Snow Camp, “assaulted the victim four to five times.”

The victim also told detectives that Danese was told of the assaults but did not believe the victim.

Investigators say that Danese admitted that she was made aware of the alleged assaults and failed to report them.

In Nov. 2022, felony warrants were obtained against King and Danese and they were both taken into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center.

King was charged with felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and felony indecent liberties with a child.

He was given a $300,000 secured bond for those charges.

Danese was charged with felony child abuse-sexual act and misdemeanor failure to report a crime against a juvenile.

She was given a $100,000 secured bond for those charges and was granted pre-trial release on Dec. 15, 2022.

On Friday, the DA’s office accused Danese of violating the conditions of her pre-trial release for those charges by attempting to “produce falsified documents and coerce the victim into changing their statements in this case.”

Danese now faces an additional charge of felony obstructing justice and was given a $250,000 secured bond for that.

She was arrested and taken into custody at the Alamance County Detention Center where King remains incarcerated as well.