DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Central University Police Department has arrested a student on Monday night after it said a social media threat indicated “a threat to campus.”

The university said in a note to the N.C. Central community that a call came into campus police at 3:50 p.m. reporting the social media post. As a precaution, the university also canceled the remainder of classes for the day, as well as all further activities.

In addition to canceling night classes, The James E. Shepard Library is closed Monday night.

Also, all dorm visitation is canceled and “non-essential employees” are “encouraged to leave,” the message from the university said.

“All campus community members are encouraged to remain vigilant while the NCCU Police Department continues its investigation,” officials said in the message Monday.

But, at 8:24 p.m., the university sent another message notifying of the arrest. It did not release the name of the student, but did say “all campus facilities will be open” beginning Tuesday.