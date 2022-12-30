DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two newborns were seriously injured inside a Novant Health hospital in Thomasville.

The father of the twins who were two days old is in jail and charged with abuse.

FOX8 was told the twins are making progress but not told when they could be released.

Tristan Strupe was booked into the Davidson County Jail on Monday.

Two days earlier on Christmas Eve, Thomasville police responded to the Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center to investigate a possible child abuse case.

An officer tells FOX8 that Strupe, the newborn twins and their mother were in a hospital room when the charge nurse was asked to check the children.

Court documents describe the injuries: tearing of the ear, a fractured cranium and a broken humerus.

“What makes you think it’s acceptable…or that you were going to get away with it?” said one of Strupe’s neighbors in Clemmons who didn’t want to be identified

Officers charged the father with two counts of felony child abuse. They would not share how the injuries happened.

What happened is enough to worry the people living around the family.

“It’s not like he’s coming after me, but it’s still…in my head…I live next to a monster now. I have to be more careful,” the neighbor said.

Strupe has been ordered not to have contact with the victims.

We did call his attorney for a comment but have not heard back.

FOX8 also reached out to a hospital spokesperson requesting staffing procedures for newborn checks and was told they had no additional information to share as this is an ongoing investigation.

The officer investigating the case told FOX8 that with charges this serious, it is important to make sure the right person is arrested.

We also learned officers do not believe the mom had any idea what was happening to her children.