JEFFERSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Ashe County Sheriff deputies say they caught an unregistered sex offender from New Jersey this past week.

Officials say 31-year-old Jose Alberto Alboran was a wanted fugitive from New Jersey hiding in Ashe County.

Deputies, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Service, found Alboran at his place of work and placed him in custody on Sept. 18. Alboran had been living in Ashe County for about a month. The subject fled to North Carolina from his New Jersey parole officer about 4 months ago.

Alboran’s charges from New Jersey include:

parole violations

endangering the welfare of a child

fugitive affidavit

Officials took Alboran to the Ashe County Detention Center without incident. The man is being held as an out-of-state fugitive without bond and additional charges are pending.