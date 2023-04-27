TAMPA, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New video shows Robert Singletary, the man accused of shooting a 6-year-old girl and her parents after a ball rolled into his yard in Gaston County last week, in custody in Florida.

Video obtained by Queen City News shows Singletary being escorted in handcuffs into the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after turning himself in April 20.

Singletary is believed to be responsible for shooting and injuring several people on the night of April 18 in the 4700 block of Grier Street near April Drive. He had been the source of a manhunt since.

According to family and police, on Tuesday night, while children were playing basketball and swinging on a swing set, a ball went into the yard of Singletary’s home. He yelled at the kids, which brought adults down to protect them.

A 6-year-old, Kinsley White, was hit in the face by gunfire, and doctors pulled pieces of a bullet out of her cheek. Her father, William White, was shot in the back and suffered damage to one of his lungs and liver.

“Daddy talked to him, and then he turned around and was walking home,” 6-year-old Kinsley described. “And he just came back out with a gun. He started to shoot him.”

William White, who spoke with Queen City News last week while in stable condition recovering from his wounds, said he ran to get his 6-year-old daughter who was on the swing set.

“I said, ‘Kinsley come on, Kinsley come on,’” White told Queen City News. “Get up baby, come on, get in the house.”

Singletary kept firing according to witnesses, and White’s family.

“He would have killed us all that day if he had enough bullets,” said Ashley Hilderbrand, White’s wife who was also grazed by gunfire.

Singletary is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and a count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

The suspect waved his right to extradition in a court hearing last week.

According to online records, Singletary remained in jail in Florida as of Thursday morning. A hearing was scheduled for April 27 at 11:15 a.m.