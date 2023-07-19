GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man is facing multiple charges including attempted murder after exchanging gunfire with officers in Gaston County, authorities said.

The Dallas Police Department and Gaston County Police said around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, officers responded to the area of Fields Street and N. Holland Street after a neighbor called 911 saying their neighbor pointed a gun at them.

As Dallas officers arrived at the scene, they came upon a man, later identified as William Thad McMickle, holding an object that appeared to be a firearm.

During the incident, Dallas Police said ‘actions were made by the suspect, including firing a weapon, that caused both officers to discharge their weapons.’ McMickle was taken into custody after a short standoff ensued. Neither the suspect nor any officers were injured.

McMickle has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault by pointing a gun, and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

Dallas Police said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Dallas Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division.

Gaston County Police, Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, Bessemer City Police, Ranlo Police, Lowell Police, and the N.C. State Highway Patrol all responded to this incident.

McMickle is currently under a hold in the Gaston County Jail awaiting his first appearance in Gaston County Court, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information, in this case, is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 704-922-3116 or the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320.