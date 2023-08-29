CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said several bomb threats made to various Charlotte Target stores Tuesday have no indication of any validity to them.

CMPD said several Target locations in the area reported bomb threats that had been received via email. CMPD said store locations in other states reported similar threats Tuesday morning and they believed there was no validity to the threats.

No suspicious items or hazards have been located.

It is unclear at this time which Target locations in Charlotte received the threats.