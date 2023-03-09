ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged with multiple felonies after allegedly setting numerous brushfires, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

The RCSO, North Carolina Forestry Service and Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office launched a joint investigation into numerous brushfires in Rockingham County that investigators say were intentionally set.

Investigators have identified the suspect as Patrick Allen Harris, 51, of Eden. He is being charged with seven counts of felony malicious use of an explosive or incendiary in relation to the investigation into the brushfires.

Investigators say that Harris is not charged in connection with burning any buildings.

Additionally, Harris is being charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris was taken into custody and placed in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $130,000 secured bond.

He will make an appearance in court on April 11.

The investigation is still ongoing.