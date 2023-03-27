CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Northlake Mall announced it’s adding five security measures to its current security program.

In collaboration with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the new measures will further support a safe environment for the Northlake Mall community, officials said.

The new security measures include:

Significantly increasing the amount of staff and visibility of off-duty police officer presence patrolling during operational hours

Escorted K-9 Patrol and Firearm Detection Unit

Large public view monitors at Northlake Mall’s entrances and high-traffic areas

Upgrading the property’s more than 140 CCTV cameras located both inside and outside the facility with technology to enhance their security capabilities

Adding state-of-the-art vehicle recognition technology at vehicle entrances that cross references with CMPD’s programs

Officials said these measures will bolster other policies and programs put in place throughout recent years, which include: onsite 24/7 security, a Youth Supervision Policy requiring all visitors under the age of 17 to be accompanied at all times by a parent or supervising adult age 21 or older on Fridays and Saturdays after 3 p.m.; and regular active shooter training for all retailers.

“We have been proactively working with the CMPD to ensure the safety of our retailers, employees, and customers while working to prevent these events from happening in the future,” said Carmen Spinoso, Chairman & CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group, in a released statement.

Spinoso affirmed the mall’s retail partnerships and strong safety environment while supporting its pledge “to ensure that anyone who enters the mall can do so comfortably.”

CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings recently issued a statement regarding Northlake Mall.

Northlake Mall has been a vigilant and dedicated partner on these incidents in ensuring a safe environment for our community,” Jennings said. “They are working with CMPD on several safety measures. Public safety remains our top priority, and we look to our continued work with the mall, area businesses, community members, and others as we address these incidents. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings

Patrons of Northlake Mall will see these additional security measures as soon as April. Northlake Mall said it will announce new retail, dining, and entertainment partners soon.