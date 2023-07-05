CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — CMPD said 32 people have been cited, or arrested, and four firearms were seized following fights that broke out during the SkyShow in uptown Charlotte.

Multiple videos captured the violence that broke out Tuesday night, July 4, near Poplar Street. Queen City News crews were at the scene when these fights began.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a growing number of unsupervised juveniles and teenagers began to disrupt the fireworks show Tuesday night. They said 32 arrests and citations were issued and charges included disorderly conduct, failure to disperse, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon, and assault on an official.

CMPD said citations were issued to 15 of the parents of the involved juveniles. The age range of the juveniles were 13 to 17 years old, CMPD said during Wednesday’s briefing.

On Wednesday Chief Jennings addressed the July 4th chaos at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown Charlotte, where 32 people were cited or arrested due to the melee.

No serious injuries were reported, however, two officers sustained minor injuries as a result of the disruption, CMPD said.

The Charlotte Knights reported the largest attendance in history for Tuesday night’s game at Truist Field. The annual uptown Charlotte fireworks show took place at the conclusion of the Knights’ game.

More than 10,000 people were outside the baseball field Tuesday night, CMPD said. Dozens ran from the area, hiding inside local businesses, not knowing what was happening prior to arrests.

“Fourth of July event in Uptown is wrapping up. Strong CMPD presence to ensure safe egress of all attendees. Police have intervened in several fights involving juveniles resulting in numerous arrests and four firearms seized,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said late Tuesday night.

CMPD said they’re looking into whether the firearms seized are legally owned.