CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized numerous firearms after searching the home of a convicted felon in Catawba County Tuesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

David Ballard (Catawba Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities said deputies obtained information on Dec. 27 that David Christopher Ballard, 38, was in possession of guns.

Ballard had previously been convicted of burglary, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said.

During a search of his home on Hopewell Church Road, investigators found six guns, ammunition and other firearms-related accessories.

Authorities said one of the seized rifles had been converted into a fully automatic weapon that also had an illegally shortened barrel.

Ballard was arrested and charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also served with outstanding warrants for assault of a female, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats from a prior incident.

He was issued a $350,000 secured bond on his firearm charges and is being held under no bond on the assault charges.

Boyce Ballard (Catawba Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Ballard’s grandfather, 83-year-old Boyce Howard Ballard, was also arrested and charged with one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He was issued an $8,500 secured bond.

“The seizure of these firearms and the arrests made will hopefully bring a sense of calm and safety to those who lived in fear concerning this situation as well as to our communities in the southeastern part of our country.”