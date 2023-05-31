GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A New York man will serve a 720-month prison term after pleading guilty to sex crimes with a minor.

Federal court records say 33-year-old registered sex offender Joshua Anthony Miller traveled twice from Rochester, N.Y., to North Carolina and engaged in sexual activity with a fifteen-year-old minor.

According to court records, Miller engaged in sexual activity with a fifteen-year-old minor in December 2021 and February 2022. Miller also recorded videos of the minor involved in sexually explicit conduct while communicating via video chat.

Miller’s charges involve possession of child pornography, traveling to meet a minor for sexual activity, and twice committing a felony offense involving a minor while required to register as a sex offender.

At the time of these latest offenses, Miller was a registered sex offender in New York. In 2007, Monroe County (N.Y.) authorities convicted the man of three counts of first-degree sexual abuse: sexual contact with an individual less than eleven years old and four counts of first-degree attempted sexual act. Miller got a seven-year prison sentence followed by five years of post-release supervision.

With the latest charges and sentencing, Miller will serve a lifetime term of supervised release and must pay special assessments totaling $1,500.