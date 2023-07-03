HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An officer has been placed on administrative leave after punching an assault suspect in the face during a detainment at a local fast food joint, according to the Hickory Police Department.

Officers responded to calls regarding an assault at a Wendy’s located on 16th Street in Hickory.

Witnesses told officers a man, later identified as Charles Sonny Hill Jr., entered the Wendy’s and struck a woman who was having a meal with her daughter in the face, according to the police report. The woman stated she did not know the man.

Officers later observed and approach Hill, who they said was acting erratically and was agitated. During the attempt to arrest him, one of the officers punched Hill with a closed fist on the left side of his face, Hickory Police said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave.

Hill faces charges including assault on a female and resisting. Hickory Police said they are aware of a video circulating on social media of the events that occurred. An internal investigation is also being conducted into the use of excessive force, the Hickory Police Department said.

Hill is being held at the Catawba County Detention Center. He was evaluated on scene by Medic after being taken into custody. The name of the officer has not yet been released.