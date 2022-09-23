Ira Hayes, 61, has been charged with murder after investigators obtained preliminary autopsy results. (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a person was found on the ground dead while officers were responding to a welfare check in southwest Charlotte late Thursday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers were called to the 12400 block of South Tryon Street just before midnight where they found a “male” laying on the ground. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

CMPD said the investigation into the person’s death is active and ongoing.

There was no mention of a potential suspect or motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.