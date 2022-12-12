GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police went running late Sunday afternoon to check out gunfire that broke out near police headquarters.

The incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at an apartment complex beside the Garner Police Department headquarters at 912 7th Ave.

A CBS 17 crew was interviewing a police officer about holiday safety when at least six gunshots were fired at apartments across the street.

Police officers immediately ran across 7th Avenue to investigate the gunfire.

Police later said no one was injured.

Several bullet shell casings were found outside an apartment in the Westchester Apartments complex, police said.

Police said they did not find the suspect who fired the shots.