SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An Ohio inmate is being transported back to Rowan County to stand trial on a separate attempted child rape charge, Spencer Police said.

Jakeb Hinson, 24, was transported back to Rowan County from Ohio Wednesday night ahead of his trial on multiple charges, including attempted statutory rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child, and statutory sex offense with a child.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

The Rowan County charges stem from a 2020 offense. Hinson was arrested in Ohio in 2021 and has been serving an active sentence at Ohio’s Lebanon Correctional Institution.

He was transported to the Rowan County Detention Center where Spencer Police said he is expected to remain until his court appearance.