CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating an early-morning homicide on Monday.

Officials say the murder occurred in the 2100 block of Milton Road around 1 a.m. Officers responded to investigate shots fired at that location.

Homicide Investigation in the North Tryon Division https://t.co/5rQdOkD2ZD — CMPD News (@CMPD) May 15, 2023

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds. Medic responded to the scene and transported the victim to Atrium Health Main. The man was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Authorities are working on their crime scene investigation with Crime Scene Search processing the scene and collecting physical evidence.