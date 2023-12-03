CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a shooting Sunday night, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).
Paramedics pronounced one person dead, according to the Mecklenburg EMS agency (MEDIC).
Just after 8 p.m. on December 3, detectives announced that they were investigating a homicide in the 7100 block of Snow Lane.
The announcement came just minutes before CMPD said they were also investigating a homicide on Keswick Avenue.
Police have not said what led up to the incident.
