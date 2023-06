In a Facebook post, deputies say the fatal shooting happened on Back Gate Street in the Gayle community.

CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was shot and killed Friday morning in Chester County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the deadly shooting happened on Back Gate Street in the Gayle community.

SLED Crime Scene agents were assisting deputies in processing the crime scene.

Deputies and the Chester County Coroner said that the investigation is active, and no other information is available at this time.