GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A death investigation is underway following a reported shooting Thursday night, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Crescent Lane just after 10:41 p.m. Thursday, May 25, for reports of a shooting. One person was pronounced deceased.

Details are limited at this time.