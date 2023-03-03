Authorities say 71-year-old Roy James Jackson was allegedly drunk when he drove into the path of Darren Lee Marshall, Jr. last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an alleged drunk driver caused a fatal motorcycle wreck in front of Providence High School last week.

Authorities say 71-year-old Roy James Jackson drove into the path of Darren Lee Marshall, Jr. on his KTM 890 Duke motorcycle this past Friday around 5:14 p.m. Jackson drove his Jeep Cherokee.

The wreck occurred at Pineville-Matthews Road and Echo Forest Drive.

Officers saw a KTM 890 Duke motorcycle with front-end damage and a Jeep Cherokee with damage to the front right side. The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic also responded to the scene. Medic pronounced the motorcycle driver deceased on location due to his injuries during the crash.

Officers arrested Jackson for felony death by motor vehicle. A DWI Task Force officer observed Jackson with signs of impairment during their investigation. Failure to yield to the right of way also contributed to this crash.

Jackson was transported to the Law Enforcement Center in Uptown to be interviewed by detectives. After the interview, officers took Jackson to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.