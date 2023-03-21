CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person is dead after a northeast Charlotte homicide Tuesday evening, according to CMPD.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m. on the 4900 block of Malibu Drive near The Plaza.

Upon arrival, police say a male victim was found with ‘traumatic injuries.’ Paramedics pronounced that person deceased on the scene.

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated as they’re received.