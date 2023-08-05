CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following an overnight shooting in the 8900 block of Firestreak Drive, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, August 5, officers responded to a domestic violence assault with a deadly weapon call.

Medic pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Queen City News is working to get more information about the shooting and if anyone else is injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS(8477).

You can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.